Leeds United could make a move for Matt O’Riley in the upcoming summer transfer window if they can secure promotion back up to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit at the summit of the Championship table after their 2-0 win against Millwall last weekend, although Leicester City hold a game in hand over their rivals.

With four wins in their last five games, Leeds United are looking like strong contenders to achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated just last season.

As promotion looks more and more likely as the weeks tick down, rumours have emerged about potential new signings in the summer window.

The most recent of which has been that of Celtic midfielder O’Riley, who will be in demand during the summer transfer window according to GiveMeSport.

Leeds United may reignite their interest in Celtic star

The 23-year-old midfielder has already bagged 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, making him Celtic’s second top scorer so far this campaign.

Leeds are clear admirers of the midfielders as they tried to secure his signature last season but had their £10 million bid rejected.

If they do achieve promotion this season, they could convince the 23-year-old to come to Elland Road and help them stay in the Premier League.

The Championship leaders are set for two big games in the coming week as they face Watford on Friday before welcoming Hull City just a few days later.