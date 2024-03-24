Liverpool have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old Brazilian defender and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. Murillo could prove to be the ideal long-term addition and the Reds will have to pay a fee of around £40-50 million.

Nottingham Forest have already set the asking price for the Brazilian and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay up.

Murillo would improve Liverpool

The Reds currently have Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil van Dijk as the only reliable central defenders at the club. They need to bring in another defender in the summer and Murillo certainly fits the profile. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield. The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool will be a tempting proposition for the South American defender and he will hope that the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.

Nottingham Forest are currently pushing to secure safety in the Premier League. If they go down to the Championship at the end of the season, they will be forced to sell their key players.

The likes of Murillo will want to compete in the top flight and they will not want to play in the Championship next season. Relegation this season would be a major blow for Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will hope to take advantage of their situation and sign the former Corinthians defender.