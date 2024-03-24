West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Torino defender Raoul Bellanova.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form this season and a report from Tuttosport (h/t SportWitness) claims that Aston Villa and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the defender as well.

The player is likely to cost around €25 million and it remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to sign him in the summer.

Vladimir Coufal will have to be replaced in the near future and Bellanova would be a quality long-term replacement.

He is likely to be tempted if a top Premier League club comes calling for him in the summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The defender has contributed with a goal and five assists in all competitions this season and the Italian is certainly good enough to play for West Ham.

Aston Villa and Man United have scouted Raoul Bellanova

Meanwhile Aston Villa need more depth at the back as well and Bellanova could compete with Matty Cash for the starting spot. The West Midlands club are pushing for European qualification and they need a deeper squad with more quality next season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and the former Crystal Palace defender will have to be replaced adequately if he leaves the club in the summer.

Bellanova could be a useful acquisition for the Old Trafford outfit as well.

The reported €25 million valuation should not be a problem for the three English clubs and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.