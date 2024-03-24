Man United have scouts watching talented Barcelona star with 24 appearances this season

Man United is a club known for bringing through incredible young talent and the Manchester club have their eye on adding to their academy by luring Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye to Old Trafford this summer.

It is a great time to be a young player at United as they have been trusted by Erik ten Hag to perform for the Premier League club’s first team.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are two young talents who are operating at the highest level and have grown to become two of the Red Devils’ most important players in recent months.

It is only a matter of time before another youngster establishes himself in the Man United first team and could that be Mikayil Faye?

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Matteo Moretto has said that Man United have scouts watching the centre-back, but there is interest from a lot of other European clubs.

Man United have their eyes on Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye

“Mikayil Faye is a young player with great potential. Many European clubs like him, he has definitely been seen live by scouts from Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen. He will have a lot of interest in the transfer market, but his future next season depends on the offers that arrive,” Moretto said.

The Senegal star only arrived in Barcelona in 2023 and has gone on to play 24 matches this season for the Catalan club’s B team. The young centre-back is catching the eyes of many of Europe’s big clubs but it remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will move.

Given the interest, this looks like it could be a big coup for Man United if they can get a deal done but it remains to be seen what happens with Faye’s future.