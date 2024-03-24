Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus star Gleison Bremer, as per reports in Italian media.

United have been linked with signing a central defender since last summer. A number of players were linked with a move, but eventually United signed Jonny Evans on a short-term deal.

With INEOS taking over the club’s minority shares under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has now taken charge of the operation side of the club, a lot of changes are expected.

It has been widely reported that they have already decided to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer and are looking at possible replacements for him.

Moreover, the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the sporting director indicates a potential shake-up in the squad, with new players being targeted.

Manchester United make Gleison Bremer their number one target

Among the players linked with a move to Manchester United is Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

Despite recently signing a contract extension with Juventus until 2028, reports suggest that he has a release clause worth £43 million, which United could activate.

As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the club are interested in the Juventus star. The report claims that the Red Devils have made him their number one target.

Manchester United’s need for defensive reinforcement

Manchester United desperately need to bolster their defence with the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans both expected to leave the club in the summer while Raphael Varane has struggled with injuries this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be more keen on signing younger players, preferable English, which makes Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite another possible target.