The Red Devils are reportedly interested in the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to replace summer signing Andre Onana.

After the controversial decision to let last season’s Premier League Golden Glove winner, David de Gea leave without a contract extension, Onana was brought in from Inter Milan for a reported £47.5 million.

But the Cameroon international has struggled to live up to the incredibly lofty expectations placed on his shoulder upon his arrival, although things have improved in recent months.

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has publically backed Onana at every given opportunity but rumours have recently emerged about a potential new goalkeeper signing.

Manchester United target Real Madrid star

According to Spanish outlet Nacional via Football 365, the Red Devils have reportedly made an offer for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has found himself between the sticks at the Santiago Bernabeu for the majority of this season after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious knee injury.

But with the French goalkeeper expected to regain his starting spot when he returns, it has caused doubt in Lunin’s future plans.

The report claims that he is considering United’s reported offer with his contract set to expire next year.

The 25-year-old has also recently been linked with a move to Arsenal although he will be viewed as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale rather than for David Raya who is expected to complete the permanent move from Brentford.