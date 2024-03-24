Newcastle set to push for 25-year-old Premier League defender

Newcastle are reportedly set to make a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window.

After a deflating and disappointing season so far, Newcastle fans will now slowly fix their attention on the summer transfer window and the improvements that could be made to their side.

Eddie Howe has had to deal with several injuries to key players so far this campaign with their defensive department in particular receiving the brunt of this.

This was only magnified by the recent news that Sven Botman had suffered an ACL injury during his side’s loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup, a major blow to Howe’s plans.

Lloyd Kelly in action against Newcastle

Bournemouth star viewed as Newcastle’s Botman replacement

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror via West Ham Zone, the Hammers view Bournemouth defender, Kelly, as a potential replacement for the French defender and are ready to make a ‘big push’ for the 25-year-old.

Howe’s relationship with the player from his time at the club may benefit any transfer push especially if Newcastle face competition from other Premier League sides.

The Magpies are set to face West Ham next weekend before welcoming Everton to St. James’ Park just three days later.

