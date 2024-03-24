‘Dislikeable’ – Pundit slams West Ham player after recent performance

Sky News pundit Matt Scott has hit out at West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta for being ‘dislikeable’ after watching him in action for Brazil against England last night.

Paqueta has mostly been an impressive performer since joining West Ham from Lyon last season, and his performances have often seen him linked with Manchester City and other bigger clubs.

However, Paqueta perhaps showed a dirtier side of his game in Brazil’s 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium, and it seems it didn’t win him too many fans.

The Brazilian made six fouls overall, clearly doing everything he could to disrupt England’s rhythm, and Scott posted the below on X:

“Lucas Paqueta is immensely dislikeable.”

This may only have been a friendly, but Paqueta was clearly competitive and that can rub some fans up the wrong way, though of course if a player like that is on your team then you’re bound to love it.

A slightly over the top reaction from Scott perhaps?