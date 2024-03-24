Newcastle United have reportedly decided to pull out of the race for the transfer of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who looks like being too expensive for them this summer.

The Magpies would have been happy to try striking a deal for the Brazil international for a fee of around €60million, but it seems the potential of selling him to clubs in the Saudi Pro League has seen his valuation rise to more like €100m, according to the print edition of Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It was recently reported by Todo Fichajes that Manchester United had reached an agreement in principle to sign Raphinha for €50m this summer, and it will surely only boost their hopes of landing the former Leeds United man if Newcastle have decided to end their pursuit.

Raphinha is said to be really appreciated and admired by Eddie Howe’s side, and one imagines it could have been a statement signing for them if they’d been able to finance it.

Raphinha transfer: Will Barca misfit be heading to Man Utd?

It remains to be seen precisely what’s going on with Raphinha’s future, but there could be some logic to the links with the Red Devils, even if it’s not clear yet if things are as advanced as that Todo Fichajes report claimed.

Still, MUFC need to replace flop signing Antony on that right-hand side, and Raphinha is a similar style of player as he tends to start on that flank before cutting in onto his left foot.

Although Raphinha has struggled to make the desired impact at the Nou Camp, he previously shone in his time in the Premier League with Leeds, so it could be that moving to Old Trafford would be a smart step to getting his career back on track.

Still, if Barcelona want to make big money from selling Raphinha, they might be better off waiting to see if Saudi clubs come in and pay something close to €100m.