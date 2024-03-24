Exclusive: Barcelona star could seal transfer to European club over Al Hilal, says expert

Barcelona winger Raphinha could still stay in Europe if he moves this summer, despite numerous transfer rumours about Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column that Raphinha could be one to watch for the summer, but who also added that he’s not aware of anything concrete with any Saudi club at the moment.

Although there has been plenty of speculation about Raphinha potentially leaving Europe, Romano expects it might still be an option for the Brazil international to stay, though he didn’t name any specific clubs who could be in for him for now.

Raphinha shone during his time at Leeds United, so one imagines there might be interest from clubs in bringing him back to the Premier League, even if his spell at Barca has been a bit of a disappointment.

Raphinha transfer: Fabrizio Romano provides an update…

After a general update on Barcelona, Romano also responded specifically to the latest Raphinha transfer rumours.

He said: “Finally, I’m not aware of any official or formal bid from Al Hilal for Raphinha at this stage, despite what’s been reported by some outlets. I’m still told that Raphinha could be one to watch in the summer in the even of good proposal, but I’m not in the position to confirm about Saudi as most likely destination as I’m told is nothing close or concrete so far, so I believe Europe is still an option.”

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it perhaps seems increasingly clear that Raphinha won’t be staying at the Nou Camp.

The 27-year-old could still have what it takes to make it at a big club, but for one reason or another he’s just not quite looked the right fit for Barcelona and an exit surely makes sense now.