Manchester City
Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero made his return to the pitch for the first time since his early retirement in 2021 due to heart problems.

The legendary Argentine striker participated in a legends’ match celebrating the 120th anniversary of his boyhood club Independiente last Sunday.

Aguero was only able to play for 10 minutes before going down under the challenge of Juan Eduardo Eluchans, resulting in him landing on his shoulder, which popped out.

The 35-year-old was subsequently substituted off, informing the touchline reporter about his dislocated shoulder.

Despite the injury, Aguero remained in high spirits, walking off with a smile on his face.

