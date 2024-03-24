Former Liverpool and Norwich City director Stuart Webber has faced backlash after making racially insensitive remarks about black players including Raheem Sterling, Max Aarons, and others.

Webber told PinkUn that these players would have ended up in jail if it weren’t for their careers in football. He implied that football had saved them from a potentially troubled life.

Webber said:

“We want to help the guys who really need it, not the ones who are maybe privileged. I saw that with our young footballers.”

“Jonny Rowe wouldn’t mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, Max (Aarons), Jamal (Lewis), Raheem (Sterling) back in the day at Liverpool, where they come from it had to work out for them in football, because the alternative is potentially jail or something else.”

Webber issues apology after receiving backlash

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling and the other players mentioned were deeply offended by Webber’s remarks, as reported by The Mirror.

One player even reached out to Webber seeking an explanation for his shocking comments.

In response to the backlash, Webber has reportedly apologised to the players and their families for his comments, according to Sky Sports.

Kick It Out issues statement on Stuart Webber’s comments

The comments made by Webber have been condemned by Kick It Out, with the organisation issuing a statement describing them as “deeply offensive and concerning.”

The statement read (via Sky Sports):

“To read such callous language being used by someone who until recently was a senior executive at the top of the English game paints a very damning picture,” it said.

“Resorting to lazy stereotyping is clearly upsetting for those who have been targeted, but also shows a complete lack of respect for their families, who have played a huge part in the journeys that the players have been on.

“We will be contacting Norwich City for their observations.”