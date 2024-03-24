Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid midfielder and teammate of Kylian Mbappe in the French national team, appears to have confirmed Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Spanish capital.

Reports have suggested that a deal between Mbappe and Real Madrid has already been agreed upon, with both clubs opting to delay the official announcement until the conclusion of the current season.

Has Tchouameni confirmed Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid?

In a recent interview, Tchouameni seemed to hint at Mbappe’s imminent move to Real Madrid, suggesting that fans in Spain will soon witness Mbappe’s greatness in La Liga.

Speaking to Telefoot, Tchouameni said:

“The Spanish are aware of the player that Kylian is, although when they see him every day they will realise the player’s greatness”.

Mbappe himself has hinted at an impending announcement regarding his future, stating that people will know where he will be playing next season before the start of the Euros.

Speaking about his future, Mbappe told Telefoot (via Daily Mail):

‘People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore.”

“I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things.”

Why hasn’t Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid been announced yet?

According to a report from Marca, the delay in announcing the deal between Mbappe and Real Madrid is aimed at avoiding any distractions, particularly if the two clubs were to face each other in the Champions League this season.

Thus, a consensus has been reached to keep the transfer quiet until the conclusion of the season.