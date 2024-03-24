Former Premier League star and Liverpool fan “wouldn’t be surprised” if Mohamed Salah left this summer

The future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool remains uncertain and former Premier League star, Tony Cascarino, would not be surprised if the Egyptian superstar left for Saudi Arabia this summer.

The winger has just one year remaining on his Liverpool contract and if the 31-year-old doesn’t plan on signing a new one, then this summer would be the ideal time to sell the player.

According to talkSPORT, Salah was the subject of a £150m offer from Al Ittihad last summer and the Saudi Arabian champions are expected to return at the end of the season as the Egypt international is one of their top targets ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

If that type of money is offered again for a player with one year remaining on his current deal, Liverpool may accept it as it will give the new manager who comes in freedom to add the players he wants to the current squad.

Former Premier League star, Tony Cascarino, has said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the superstar leaves Liverpool this summer as he knows how much Saudi Arabia want the Liverpool man.

Tony Cascarino thinks Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool this summer

“He’s been phenomenal, his goal record is extraordinary and his attitude as a player, the fans adore him,” Liverpool-supporting Cascarino said to talkSPORT.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this year, the fact he signed a two-year contract and there’s a year to go.

“I could imagine him being there as the flagship for Saudi football, there’s every chance that could happen.”

This would be a major blow to Liverpool should Salah go as the winger is the Merseyside club’s main source of goals.

Although the Reds will receive huge money, it is hard to replace a player like Salah, and the new manager may find that out ahead of the new season should the Egyptian be allowed to leave.