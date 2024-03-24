In a rather funny incident during yesterday’s friendly clash between Denmark and Switzerland, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found himself involved in an unexpected collision with the referee.

As Hojbjerg received a pass, the referee, Allard Lindhout, unintentionally came into his path, resulting in a collision that sent the official tumbling to the ground.

Hojbjerg was not booked by the referee, and play resumed after the official got back to his feet.

The Danish midfielder put on a solid performance, playing 84 minutes of the game, which ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

Watch the incident below:

Tottenham manager will hope all players return in one piece from the international break

With this being the final international break of the season before the Euros in the summer, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that all his players return without any injury from their national team duties as the season reaches its climax.

Currently sitting in 5th place in the Premier League, Tottenham are still in contention for a top-four finish, trailing 4th-placed Aston Villa by just three points with a game in hand.

With only ten games remaining, the race for Champions League qualification is intensifying, and every point counts.