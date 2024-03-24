Transfer news: Manu Kone to Arsenal, Barcelona exits, Bayern Munich duo uncertainty, & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Manu Kone to Arsenal links – what’s the truth?

We know Arsenal have been linked with some big names in midfield in recent times, and it could be one to watch for the summer. I’ve mentioned before that Douglas Luiz is a player they really like, while they’re also well informed on Amadou Onana. The latest name being mentioned in the press is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

While the other players mentioned have been appreciated by Arsenal for some time, I’m not aware of anything concrete with Kone for now. For sure, Kone could be an interesting one to follow in the summer in general as he was on the list of PSG and Liverpool one year ago, but I’m not sure it’s a name on Arsenal’s list right now.

Bayern Munich exits won’t be decided until new manager is in place

There has been some speculation about potential big names leaving Bayern that I wanted to address here.

Firstly, there’s been talk of Dayot Upamecano considering his future. However, it’s nothing concrete as far as I understand. I’m told for Bayern decisions the crucial step will be the new manager, you always plan these kinds of things with the coach so step by step. Nothing is serious in terms of talks for Upamecano now.

Kim Min-jae is another name supposedly facing an uncertain future, but I’m told the same as with Upamecano. These things are always decided with manager, Thomas Tuchel’s replacement will be key. But Bayern remain very happy with Kim and his commitment.

We’ve seen Matthijs de Ligt, Kim, Upamecano, all the defenders linked with an exit, but nothing is decided in reality.

Latest on potential Barcelona sales – what does the future hold for Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and others?

Joan Laporta will have raised some eyebrows with comments made in an interview, with the Barcelona president saying the club said no to a proposal worth €200m for Lamine Yamal. My sources have confirmed that the club that approached Barca for Yamal was Paris Saint-Germain – there is interest from the French giants, but at the moment I don’t have confirmation of an official or formal proposal.

Still, of course we know how it works in the transfer market, with approaches made to clubs, sometimes via agents, and in any case, Laporta has confirmed that Barcelona are prepared to say no to €200m for Lamine Yamal. Why? First of all, because Barca believe this top young player will be the face of their project for the future, so there is no intention to sell the player at this stage.

Barca also believe that Yamal’s new contract for 2025, when he will turn 18, is almost guaranteed, and they have a good relationship with the player, so he will be the face of their project for years to come, along with others. PSG’s interest is there behind the scenes, but we don’t know for sure yet about any official bids.

Barcelona have other gems in their academy, and one of those is Mikayil Faye. He’s still waiting to make his debut, but this boy has been doing fantastic in the academy and already three clubs wanted him last January. Lens made a proposal of €9m for Faye, but Barca said no, while there was also interest from Ajax and Girona. Still, Barca didn’t want to negotiate – this is a special talent, Barca know that, and they think he will be the next academy player to go up into the first-team.

It’s important to say, however, that Barcelona will have to make a decision for the summer – trust him and include him in the first-team, or sell him for a profit as there is a lot of interest around Europe. For sure, it’s an interesting situation for for an interesting talent.

Laporta also mentioned other players attracting interest and I’m sure he is referring to recent years as Man United bid for Frenkie de Jong years ago, and there was also interest from the Premier League for Gavi, and Bayern wanted Ronald Araujo in January. But Barca’s plan is very clear: they don’t want to sell their key players. The message is very clear and of course it always depends on players’ decisions, but it’s very quiet so far.

Finally, I’m not aware of any official or formal bid from Al Hilal for Raphinha at this stage, despite what’s been reported by some outlets. I’m still told that Raphinha could be one to watch in the summer in the even of good proposal, but I’m not in the position to confirm about Saudi as most likely destination as I’m told is nothing close or concrete so far, so I believe Europe is still an option.

Real Madrid confident of keeping Toni Kroos

I will keep you posted on Toni Kroos’ future in the coming weeks, but as I recently said, there is optimism that Real Madrid will be able to keep the experienced German midfielder for one more season. Real Madrid remain optimistic and confident, they are waiting for Kroos to make a final decision, but they believe there is a good chance to keep him at the club.

Florian Wirtz likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more year

Florian Wirtz has spoken about his future, suggesting that for now his plan is to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, and that’s my understanding as well – his full focus on Leverkusen and on the Euros. There are currently no negotiations and sources close to the player believe the best option is to stay at Leverkusen for one more year, at least. Then never say never in football, but it’s very quiet so far.