Manchester United are eyeing up a number of big-name midfielders this summer, while defence is also a priority as two experienced names in the form of Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane look set to leave.

Sources with a close understanding of Man Utd’s plans have told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils are keen on highly-rated Benfica sensation Joao Neves as one of their priorities, but Juventus’ experienced French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also being considered as a low-cost option as he nears the end of his contract.

A decision has been all but made on Amrabat, who will return to loan club Fiorentina at the end of this campaign after failing to make an impact at Old Trafford. The Morocco international is likely to have other suitors though, with AC Milan showing an interest, CaughtOffside understands.

Another option for United could be Youssouf Fofana, though sources have played down links with Teun Koopmeiners for the time being. The Atalanta midfielder is thought to be attracting more serious interest from Liverpool, Juventus and Napoli.

Man Utd transfer plans could also involve defensive reshuffle

As well as midfield, MUFC will likely have work to do at the back as Varane nears the end of his contract at the club, and a younger central defender would likely have been one of the priorities for this summer anyway.

Lisandro Martinez has struggled with injuries in recent times, while Harry Maguire’s long-term future also remains unclear, so it’s not too surprising to see that big names like Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva are in United’s sights.

As well as that, sources have indicated that Dayot Upamecano could also be of interest to United if it becomes clear that he’s available and looking for a move this summer. It has been suggested that Bayern Munich would be open to letting the France international move for the right price.