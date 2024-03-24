Edson Alvarez was quite vocal earlier this week on his exclusion from the Mexico starting lineup for their World Cup match against Argentina in November 2022.

The 26-year-old Alvarez blamed his former national coach for omission.

Jose Ramon Fernandez, a football journalist from Mexico has attcked Edson Alvarez when the midfielder made remarks about former national team coach Geraldo Martino.

“For a mediocre player who plays for West Ham to come and attack the coach a year later does not seem right to me. Edson’s statement seems very strange to me because it gives the impression that Martino isn’t doing very well at Inter Miami now.” – Fernandez said for Mexican outlet Debate.

Alvarez is now a key member and a first-team player of Mexico national team.