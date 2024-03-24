West Ham summer signing slammed on international duty for his previous comments

Edson Alvarez was quite vocal earlier this week on his exclusion from the Mexico starting lineup for their World Cup match against Argentina in November 2022.

The 26-year-old Alvarez blamed his former national coach for omission.

Jose Ramon Fernandez, a football journalist from Mexico has attcked Edson Alvarez when the midfielder made remarks about former national team coach Geraldo Martino.

“For a mediocre player who plays for West Ham to come and attack the coach a year later does not seem right to me. Edson’s statement seems very strange to me because it gives the impression that Martino isn’t doing very well at Inter Miami now.” – Fernandez said for Mexican outlet Debate.

Alvarez is now a key member and a first-team player of Mexico national team.

