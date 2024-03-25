‘Things can happen’ – Isak breaks silence on potential Newcastle exit

Arsenal have been linked to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in recent months but the Magpies star has admitted that he hasn’t “even thought” about leaving St James’ Park ahead of the summer transfer window. 

The Sweden international is Eddie Howe’s number-one striker at the Tyneside club and looks set to lead the line for Newcastle for many years to come.

The 24-year-old has provided many moments of magic this season but it is clear that the forward is not the finished article. Isak has impressed since arriving in the Premier League from Real Sociedad in 2022 and it seems Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have taken note.

The Gunners require a striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and it is a top priority for them throughout the summer transfer window.

Newcastle were unable to buy any players in January due to FFP/ PSR constraints but those could be loosened ahead of the summer if they sell a player with high value, such as Isak.

Alexander Isak has been linked to Arsenal

Alexander Isak comments on Newcastle future

Speaking on international duty, Isak has claimed that he has not “even thought” about leaving Newcastle anytime soon despite the links to Arsenal.

“It doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows,” the Newcastle star said about the rumours.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”

The Sweden star would be a great signing for Arsenal this summer but if the Gunners want him, they are likely going to have to part ways with a large sum of money.

