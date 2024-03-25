Liverpool are said to be “obsessed” with hiring Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to be their next manager, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish tactician has done tremendous work during his time in charge of Leverkusen, and it would be exciting to see what he could do with the challenge of managing in the Premier League, with one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Alonso is also wanted by Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, according to Romano, but it looks like both clubs are going to keep pushing to try to hire him this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on today’s episode of The Debrief Podcast, Romano provided an update on Alonso’s situation, saying that although some initial contacts took place a while ago, his full focus is now on guiding Leverkusen to the title in Germany, as well as possibly the Europa League.

This means the likes of Liverpool and Bayern will have to wait to find out what the latest on Alonso’s future is, as he’s now only thinking about on-the-pitch matters after such unexpected success with Leverkusen this season.

Alonso future update from Fabrizio Romano

“My information is that around November/December, there were some contacts to understand the situation with Alonso. Now, however, there is a big chance to win the Bundesliga, and so the idea is to keep going, they don’t want any distractions,” Romano said.

“I don’t think March or April will be easy to hold direct talks with Alonso or Bayer Leverkusen – there is no specific clause this summer so any interested clubs have to go there and negotiate.

“I’m sure both Bayern and Liverpool are obsessed with hiring Alonso – they will keep pushing, they are presenting their ideas, but it’s too early for the man himself to decide. It will depend on when they win the Bundesliga and how it goes for them in the Europa League.”