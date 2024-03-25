Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with Juventus and AC Milan, but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by the transfer rumours for the moment.

The Morocco international is currently on loan at Man Utd from Fiorentina, but he’s not made that much of an impression in his time at Old Trafford so far, and it seems increasingly likely that his temporary deal won’t be made permanent.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Amrabat’s future has not been resolved yet, with it being too early to know for sure what the likes of Juve and Milan might try to do with the player.

As well as that, United have not yet communicated anything formally to Amrabat, so it will only be once that happens that we’ll have a clearer idea of what the future holds for the 27-year-old.

Amrabat transfer: Romano explains when we’ll know Man Utd loanee’s future

“There’s also been some talk of Juventus, as well as AC Milan, being interested in Sofyan Amrabat this summer, but nothing has been prepared, nothing is concrete or imminent. This is one for June/July, it’s all quiet with Juventus and Milan despite links,” Romano said.

“The first step will be to receive a message from Man United on the future and then Amrabat will decide in the summer his next step. It is possible that United will decide not to keep Amrabat, but nothing has been formally communicated yet.”

Most United fans would probably be happy to see Amrabat’s stay at the club being a short one, as he just hasn’t done enough to show he’s worth keeping as a long-term option.

Of course, that could change towards the end of the season, but it probably also makes sense to start planning for changes in the MUFC midfield.