Manchester United may reportedly have been dealt a slight blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Boca Juniors wonderkid Aaron Anselmino as he’s suggested he’s only focusing on his current club and not on a potential move away.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the talented 18-year-old in recent times, with Sport Witness citing various reports on the player’s future that have come up and which point towards Man Utd trying to sign him and then loan him back to Boca.

However, they also now cite reports that state a deal is looking unlikely, with Anselmino himself coming out publicly to play down the transfer rumours.

He said: “My head is here at Boca. I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt. Nothing has come from outside.”

Anselmino transfer: Man United may struggle to sign wonderkid for the moment

The report adds that Anselmino has a very tempting release clause of just €18.5million, but that’s not much good to United if the player has made it clear he’s in no hurry to join them.

This may be one MUFC have to wait for, or else we’ll have to see if they could also decide to focus on other priorities.

United are not an easy name to turn down, so we’ll see if Anselmino changes his tune a bit at a later date, though one imagines a talent like him will also have plenty of other suitors from around Europe.

A talented young centre-back like this could be ideal for United soon, though, as Raphael Varane is not the youngest and is heading towards the end of his contract anyway, while Harry Maguire has also fallen out of favour a little since Erik ten Hag became manager at Old Trafford.