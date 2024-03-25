Since last summer, Zaniolo has been on loan at Villa Park from Galatasaray. However, under Unai Emery, he has not lived up to expectations, and it is widely assumed that he will return to Turkey during the upcoming transfer window.

Zaniolo started the most recent Italy friendly against Ecuador, receiving a 7/10 rating from Corriere della Sera, and came off the bench against Venezuela.

Although the 24-year-old did not directly contribute to a goal for his nation, it is evident that he fulfilled his duty as the striker’s backup “in the right way,” making the necessary runs into openings and constantly making sure to “keep the ball alive.”

Italian media believe Zaniolo plays better with national team than with Aston Villa under Unai Emery.

The 24-year-old has scored only three goals this season for Aston Villa after 31 appearances in all competitions.