Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the situation involving Sunderland wonderkid Jobe Bellingham.

The talented 18-year-old has shone in the Championship this season and it’s perhaps inevitable that his performances are always going to attract attention as he’s the younger brother of Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

For the moment, the younger Bellingham is a little bit behind his older sibling, but he still looks a terrific young talent, and there has been some speculation about top Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham keeping an eye on him.

Chelsea have been linked with Bellingham by Team Talk, while the Spurs links come from Football Insider, though it seems Romano is not ready to name names yet, even if he did admit there’s interest in the player.

Bellingham transfer: What next for Jobe after Sunderland success?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear he likes Bellingham a lot and is aware that he’s got a great attitude as well as talent.

It remains to be seen if the teenager will be on the move soon, but Romano says there is clearly some interest there as bigger clubs follow his progress.

“Another name to watch is surely going to be Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe Bellingham, who is impressing at Sunderland,” Romano said.

“I really like him. I personally view him as an excellent talent – he’s a serious guy and a hard worker as well. I’m sure his future will be bright.

“For him to be similar to Jude is going to be difficult, as it would be for everyone as he’s a generational player, but Jobe is really talented and good. We will see what happens in the summer, it’s quiet so far but scouts are obviously monitoring him closely.”

Chelsea and Spurs are both clubs who tend to trust and develop top young players, so it could be that we’ll see the former Birmingham youngster in London at some point in the future.