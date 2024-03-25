There is always speculation about the future of Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle but the Brazilian has now addressed it by stating that he is “very happy” at St James’ Park.

The midfielder joined a team in relegation trouble back in January 2022, but the 26-year-old has helped the club kick on ever since and played a big role in the Magpies reaching a first cup final since 1999 last season, as well as helping his team qualify for the Champions League for the first time in more than two decades.

Guimaraes seems happy at Newcastle and proved that last year by signing a new five-year contract, which contains a massive £100m release clause.

The speculation around his future will always be there as long as other clubs are interested in the Newcastle star, but the player has stated that he is “very happy” on Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes is “very happy” at Newcastle

Guimaraes has said in a recent interview that he plans to be at Newcastle for a long time but admitted that he does intend to play elsewhere further down the line.

“It’s always been my dream to play here,” the 26-year-old told Brazilian media. “I’ve always followed the Premier League. It was always my dream to be here.

“I think, ever since I joined Newcastle, everything has been good in my life professionally and personally. I’m very happy to be playing amongst the best in the best league in the world. I absolutely plan to play here for a long time. I have other goals as well of moving, but this is something more down the line. I’m really happy to be here in the league.”