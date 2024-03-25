Despite the fact that his contract expires in the summer, Charlie Taylor has said that his only goal for the Clarets this season is to keep them in the Premier League.

When asked about his future at Turf Moor after the season, Taylor stayed silent and told Burnley Express that he hasn’t though much about this topic.

The 30-year-old will leave the club when this season ends if both sides don’t agree on a new contract agreement.

“No, not from my side. At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week,” said Taylor when the topic of his contract situation arose.

“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week.

“I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.” – said Taylor.