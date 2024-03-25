According to reports, Chelsea are prepared for interest from Premier League teams in attacking midfielder Cole Palmer by putting up an astounding £85 million asking price for the England international.

If Chelsea are forced to sell the midfielder after just a season at the club due to outside Premier League interest, they would likely want to at least double their money, according to Football Insider.

The Blues have recklessly overspent on new players in the last two years who have fallen short of their lofty standards.

Cole Palmer has been a huge hit at Chelsea

Despite the fact that the Blues are surrounded by expensive additions who aren’t living up to their high cost, Palmer is the one who has stood out after joining in a £42.5 million from Manchester City.

With 34 appearances in all competitions this season, including 14 goals and 12 assists, Palmer has been a revelation at Chelsea. He has easily adapted to his new club and new role at Stamford Bridge.

Even though he missed the weekend’s match against the Selecao due to a knock, his outstanding performances in recent weeks have captured the interest of Gareth Southgate and the England camp.

Furthermore, there is buzz regarding Palmer that has just surfaced, claiming that one of the other “big six” teams is trying to grab him.

The risk of losing him after a year exists since the Blues are still mired in midtable in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea want to keep hold of Palmer

In light of this, the London club want to speak with Palmer over a contract extension, despite the fact that they tied him down until 2030.

The youngster’s value, according to the club chiefs, has increased since they purchased him.

Put simply, they won’t consider any offer that falls short of the £85 million threshold.

Palmer would become Chelsea’s second-most expensive sale ever behind Eden Hazard if someone were to put that much money on the table and Chelsea were to accept, demonstrating their desire to hang onto him.