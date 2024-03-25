Darren Bent claims West Ham ace is on verge of leaving the club

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent is adamant Lucas Paqueta will leave West Ham this summer for Man City should the Premier League champions reignite their interest in the Brazilian.

Pep Guardiola wanted to add the midfielder to his squad last summer as part of a big-money deal but the transfer fell through as news emerged of alleged betting charges against the 26-year-old.

Paqueta stayed and has been brilliant for West Ham this season, scoring three goals and producing a further five assists across 22 Premier League games.

Many West Ham fans will fear their star man leaving this summer and Darren Bent believes the midfielder will if Man City return.

“He won’t be there,” Bent said on talkSPORT about Paqueta at West Ham. “They’d like to keep him, but he’ll be at a Champions League team next season.”

When asked if West Ham could keep him if they qualify for the Champions League, Bent added: “West Ham could be in the Champions League next season. But Man City will be in the Champions League and if they offer £80million, he’s off.”

The Hammers will find it very hard to hold on to the Brazil star this summer but at least if the player does leave the London Stadium, the club will receive a large fee in return.