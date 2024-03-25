Gareth Southgate makes announcement ahead of Belgium clash, England star “speechless”

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Arsenal star Declan Rice will captain the Three Lions for their friendly match with Belgium on Tuesday night at Wembley.

The announcement as captain comes exactly five years to the day after the midfielder made his first England start in a 5–1 win over Montenegro.

Tuesday night will be Rice’s 50th cap and the 25-year-old has grown over the years to become one of his country’s bets players. The Arsenal man was one of the positives from the Brazil defeat at the weekend and following that, Southgate has decided to award him with the armband as Harry Kane is not available.

Rice said in a press conference on Monday that the news left him “speechless” and opened up about how he reacted when Southgate told him.

Declan Rice was left “speechless” by captain news

“When he (Southgate) told me last night I was going to be captain, I gave him a hug, shook his hand and said thank you very much,” Rice told the media on Monday via talkSPORT.

“I owe him a lot since I first came into the team. He’s always made me feel at home and I’ve always felt so comfortable playing under him.

“I’ve really grown in confidence so on my 50th cap to walk out at Wembley in front of my family and friends, it’s an absolute honour.

“I’m a bit speechless to be honest with you.”

Rice is more than deserving of the England armband as he has been outstanding for Arsenal this season.

The rest of the campaign could be very special for the 25-year-old as major trophies are still up for grabs at club and international levels, while the midfielder is also in the running for Player of the Year in the Premier League.