Arsenal inform agent and directors of plans to start negotiations over potential €80m transfer

Arsenal have reportedly informed the agent of Ousmane Diomande, as well as Sporting Lisbon directors, of their intention to start negotiations over the potential transfer of the defender this summer.

The Gunners seem keen to sign Diomande as they look to strengthen in defence, and it seems they’re now moving ahead with plans to get a deal done for the talented young Ivory Coast international.

According to the latest print edition of Portuguese newspaper Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal have already informed relevant figures of their intention to try negotiating for Diomande, who has a release clause of €80million.

The report notes that Chelsea have also previously shown an interest in Diomande, and seemed prepared to get close to that €80m figure by offering an initial €60m plus add-ons, which Arsenal now seem set to match.

Diomande transfer: Where will the Sporting defender end up?

Diomande is one of the most exciting young defensive players in the game at the moment, and a big move seems inevitable for him this summer.

The 20-year-old is also linked in the report with big names like Bayern Munich and Newcastle United, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get in ahead of them and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Interestingly, Mikel Arteta is already pretty well stocked in defence with the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, while others like Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior can also play to a high standard in that position.

It’s not quite clear where Diomande would fit in, but there might also be some sense in AFC improving their squad depth for next season as it’s been an issue for them at times this term and last when key players like Saliba and Timber have faced extended periods out of action.