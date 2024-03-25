Erik ten Hag to remain as Man United manager next season as club waits for key man to become available

Man United are set to keep Erik ten Hag as their manager next season despite drawing up a list of coaches that could replace the Dutch coach at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old is under severe pressure at United as this season has been a disaster for the Manchester club, however, their FA Cup win over Liverpool has bought the Dutchman more time.

According to inews, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are planning to keep Ten Hag in charge next season, but are developing a strategy to be able to move quickly should they decide to replace him.

The new Man United owners are said to be waiting for Dan Ashworth to arrive at Old Trafford before making this huge decision as it will be him, along with chief executive Omar Berrada, who will make the call on the Dutch coach’s future.

Berrada officially begins his role at Man United at the end of the current campaign when Ashworth will also arrive, provided the Manchester club can agree a compensation fee with Newcastle to cut short his gardening leave.

Who are the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United?

Ten Hag will very likely keep his job long-term if he can win the FA Cup and secure the Premier League giants Champions League football next season.

If not, there are several coaches on Man United’s list of replacements and some of the names will be very attractive to fans of the Red Devils.

According to inews, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have identified Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann, among others, as the next potential manager of the Manchester club.

The end of the current campaign will be very interesting regarding the manager role at Old Trafford as it remains to be seen what decision the new Man United owners will make.