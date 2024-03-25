Chelsea braced for early £30-£40m transfer bid for important player

Tottenham are reportedly set to make a £30-40million bid for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher early this summer.

The England international has long been linked with Spurs and it seems like his future is sure to be the subject of speculation again in the weeks and months ahead as he’s yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

Tottenham seem ready to take full advantage by offering a £30-40m bid soon, according to Football Insider, but it remains to be seen if the Blues would accept that kind of fee for someone who’s been such an important player for them this season.

Chelsea may be under pressure to sell, according to Football Insider, due to Financial Fair Play concerns and the pure profit that Gallagher’s sale would represent, as he came up through their academy.

Gallagher transfer: Will Chelsea sell key midfield player to rivals?

It would undoubtedly be a blow for CFC to lose someone like Gallagher to a London rival like Spurs, but it seems increasingly unavoidable for them.

As things stand, there has been little indication that Gallagher could sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, so if they don’t cash in on him soon he could just leave on a free transfer in a year’s time.

Even if Chelsea would rather keep the player and prevent him strengthening a rival, it also makes no sense financially for them to hold on to him now and miss out on that possibility to make what could be an important profit from letting him go.

All in all, it looks pretty positive for Tottenham, who would do well to snap up a talent like this to bolster their squad for next season.

Ange Postecoglou has done a decent job in his first season in north London and adding a competitive and hard-working all-rounder in midfield could be key to taking his team to the next level.