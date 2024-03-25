Arsenal are admirers of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but no contact has been made over this potential deal yet.

That’s according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, who also says that a deal could hinge on the key factor of whether or not Forest manage to survive relegation this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Gibbs-White is a player appreciated by Arsenal and other clubs, but it seems there’s not much more to report at the moment, despite speculation to the contrary.

It seems clear that Gibbs-White could shine at a higher level, but it remains to be seen if he’s someone Arsenal would see as a priority this summer.

The 24-year-old may well have numerous other options, however, especially if Forest do end up going down, as he’s surely far too good to be playing in the Championship.

Gibbs-White transfer: Arsenal appreciate the player, but no contact yet

Discussing the recent Gibbs-White to Arsenal rumours, Romano said: “Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with Arsenal by some outlets, but I’m not aware of anything imminent or concrete honestly.

“They appreciate the player as many other clubs do as well, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with Nottingham Forest so we have to be patient on this one; it’s also going to be key to understand if Forest will still be in the Premier League or not.”

Arsenal had a busy summer last year when they brought in statement signings like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, so it will be intriguing to see if they can follow that up with more successful purchases ahead of next season.

Gibbs-White certainly seems like a name worth keeping an eye on, even if it’s hard to imagine he’d necessarily get a lot of playing time if he were to move to the Emirates Stadium.