As Oliver Glasner prepares for the summer transfer window to boost his team, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards.

It is going to be a busy summer for Palace, who are set to spend in the market after appointing a new manager.

The star combo of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are anticipated to leave the Eagles during the transfer window, and a lot of rumours have already started to circulate about their futures.

According to reports, Palace want to add a striker during the summer transfer window.

Apart from a front man, the Eagles may be tempted to expand their wide areas in addition to adding depth to the front line.

Former Tottenham youth player Marcus Edwards has been linked to a transfer to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace want former Tottenham player

The 25-year-old Edwards is reportedly “one of Glasner’s requests” for the upcoming season, according to reports from the Portuguese news source A Bola.

Although the manager obviously thinks highly of the Sporting CP star, there could be a small hitch because the player’s release clause is set at €60 million (£57 million), a price that might be decreased if the correct amount is offered.

Edwards, who came up through the ranks at Tottenham, has impressed during his time in Portugal.

Since joining Sporting in 2022, the winger from London has flourished, amassing 104 appearances across all competitions and contributing to 46 goals.

Edwards has flourished at Sporting

The Englishman has contributed 14 goals this season, including six goals and eight assists, giving Glasner’s offense a taste of what he may be able to offer.

The former Spurs player often plays as the right-winger, which means he could be the ideal replacement of Olise, who might leave the club at the end of the season.

It is up to Glasner now to show his intention of signing the Sporting star but there should be no doubt about his quality and what he can offer.