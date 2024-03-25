Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly set to assess all his options this summer as he could seal a transfer away from Spurs.

The experienced Denmark international has been a decent member of the Tottenham squad for some time now, but he’s not played as much first-team football in more recent times, and an exit has seemed on the cards for a while.

Hojbjerg is now approaching the final year of his contract with Spurs, while he also recently changed agents, so all signs point towards him looking for a move in the near future.

It remains to be seen where Hojbjerg could end up, but the 28-year-old could surely have a number of suitors who’d be willing to move for him and give him a chance.

Hojbjerg transfer a possibility this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano

See below for Romano’s post on X as he provides an update on the Hojbjerg situation…

??? Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could leave Spurs in the summer as current deal is due to expire in June 2025. Højbjerg has recently signed with USG Italy as new agency in order to assess all the options ahead of summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/vTwTnhqbl9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024

Romano also previously gave CaughtOffside some exclusive insight into Hojbjerg’s situation, naming some of the clubs who’ve shown an interest in him in recent times.

“It’s possible for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham, but the club’s stance now is the same as in the summer – it has to be a permanent transfer. We’ve seen Fulham and Atletico Madrid show an interest in the past, but Tottenham said no and they will continue to say no to loan deals. It has to be a permanent transfer, or else a loan with an obligation to buy,” Romano said earlier this year.

“Hojbjerg would like to go, and Tottenham know that. At the same time, however, they can’t accept a loan for an important player like him, so unless the right proposal comes in it’s difficult to see him going.”

THFC have also been linked with Conor Gallagher as a possible replacement signing in midfield by Football Insider and others.