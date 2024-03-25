Liverpool have been scouting Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Reds are clearly admirers of Koopmeiners, but one key factor in this transfer saga looks like being the club’s decision on a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp known to be stepping down from his role at Anfield at the end of this season.

According to Romano, this could currently mean Juventus are more likely than LFC to sign Koopmeiners, as it will take some time for the Merseyside giants to work out their transfer marker priorities in the weeks and months ahead.

Once a successor to Klopp has been secured, that should help Liverpool work out how they want to strengthen their squad for next season, so it remains to be seen if that will include Koopmeiners as a priority.

The Dutch midfielder has, however, been hugely impressive in Serie A so it’s not too surprising to see interest in him, with Juve seemingly in a good position to win the race for his signature.

Koopmeiners transfer to Juventus more likely than Liverpool?

“Juventus are the favourites to sign Teun Koopmeiners as he has been their top target for a long time, they want him and the relationship with Atalanta is very good,” Romano said.

“Liverpool have been scouting him but again, a lot will depend on the decision on who will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager – it’s too early to mention Liverpool’s plans without a decision on the manager.”

Koopmeiners is an exciting talent and it would obviously be good for the Premier League if he were to join an English club, but it is perhaps not too surprising to see him looking likely to continue in Serie A after his success in Italy in recent years.