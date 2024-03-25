The mood has changed this season at Leeds United after the disappoinment of relegation to the Championship last summer.

Changes at the club have ensured that Leeds make sure they return to the Premier League, sooner rather than later.

With a new manager, a plethora of new players, and new ownership, the Whites are again on track to make the Premier League.

Every purchase Daniel Farke made during the summer transfer window has turned out to be a useful one.

There is however, one signing that proved to be the most important one.

Leeds United beat competition from other clubs to sign Ampadu

Not only is this specific signing crucial, but his consistency has made him an invaluable addition to the squad. Leeds made a wise move by signing Ethan Ampadu.

Having joined Chelsea as a 16-year-old in 2017, the Welsh international had previously played for Exeter City.

Because of his struggles to get into the first team squad, he was sent on loan to football league teams all around Europe.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Ampadu was being pursued by two mid-table sides in the Italian football league’s top division.

His agency’s strong ties to former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann also attracted interest from Germany’s top league.

How signing Ampadu has changed Leeds United

According to Hay, a few Premier League teams made exploratory moves for the 23-year-old, but the Championship was where the real interest came from.

A major factor in the Welshman’s success has been his adaptability. Ampadu was used as a holding midfielder throughout the initial part of the season, but he had to return to the centre of defense due to injuries. He performed admirably in both situations.

Leeds will not mind paying the add-ons to Chelsea at the end of the season if they make it back to the Premier League. Ampadu has been a key factor behind their success this season.