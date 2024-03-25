Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has spoken of his desire to continue with the team even after the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager announced in January that he will be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season after joining in 2015.

A number of players have been linked with a move away from Anfield amidst Klopp’s exit but Elliott has now made it clear that he wants to stay at the club and win more trophies.

Elliott won the Carabao Cup with Liverpool this season

The Liverpool player talks about how he and the Liverpool team never settle for less and constantly aim for more.

The 20-year-old’s insatiable need for additional trophies will never go away.

Elliott told the lifestyle outlet SWM:

“I want to keep winning trophies with this team. Both individually and collectively we are never content with what we have, we always want more, I have a hunger for greatness. I hope the dedication, desire and motivation to do the small things well, will take me a long way in my career.”

“Call it greedy, but I want to achieve more and experience everything this game has to offer, especially when it comes to trophies with this club.”

The post-Klopp era has cast doubt on Elliot’s longevity at Anfield, but the young player outlines his goals for the team’s future.

The youngster has become a key player for Liverpool

Naturally, that should come as no surprise from a childhood Red who has received a great deal of trust at one of the top teams in the football world.

The attacking midfielder has now made 107 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team since making his debut in 2019 at the age of 16.

He has immense talent, so whomever decides to take over from the German strategist needs to make sure they develop him further.