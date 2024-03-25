Manchester United are interested in appointing Brentford manager Thomas Frank to take over from Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Recent reports in the media have linked Man United with England boss Gareth Southgate.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils have made the Brentford manager their top target to lead the team under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The former Ajax manager, ten Hag, is facing an uncertain future at the club after an underwhelming season at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is fighting what seems like a losing battle with the club hierarchy already deciding the future of the manager.

Man United manager job has a new favourite

England boss Southgate, who has enjoyed success with the Three Lions and is highly appreciated by the England players, has been mentioned as a possible successor to ten Hag.

However, the Brentford manager has taken the lead to become the new man in charge at Old Trafford.

Frank has had a successful six years as the Bees’ manager, taking them from the Championship to the top half of the Premier League standings last season.

Although Sir Dave Brailsford, who is Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, is a big supporter of Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Man United view the Italian as an unattainable goal.

Club chiefs want Frank to be the next Man United manager

As a result, Frank is the front-runner for the position should Ten Hag leave—though that is still not certain.

The 50-year-old manager has wealth of experience after coaching his country’s top young talents.

Frank spent three-years at Brondby before moving to England with Brentford in 2018.

His team is known for playing an attacking style of football, that has earned plaudits from fans and the media.

Man United will be particularly hoping that if he joins them, he can keep identifying young talents and bring them to the club, like he has done for most of his career.