Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Saudi and MLS clubs will try to sign Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne this summer

The future of Kevin De Bruyne is uncertain at Man City and there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast.

The Belgian star is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025 and turns 33 this summer. If the midfielder has no intention of signing a new deal, the end of the current campaign would be the best time for Man City to sell the player.

De Bruyne has missed a large part of this season through injury and it is becoming clear that Pep Guardiola doesn’t need him as much as he used to.

Although City are better with the Belgian international in their team, stars such as Phil Foden have stepped up their creative output.

There is a chance De Bruyne may leave the Premier League champions this summer and Saudi Arabian clubs will try to make a deal happen, along with franchises from MLS.

Saudi Arabian and MLS clubs interested in Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne

“I think the Saudi dealmakers will try,” Fabrizio Romano said when asked about De Bruyne’s Man City future. “And I think someone from MLS will try. There will be interest from the United States and Saudi, for sure.

“The reality is today, De Bruyne has no intention to have any distractions during a crucial stage of the season. His full focus is on the pitch. De Bruyne will not decide anything now or in April, this is my understanding.

“I’m also told that at the end of the season, he will have direct conversations with Man City before discussing with any other club.”