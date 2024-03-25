Ally McCoist claims Newcastle player shouldn’t be included in his national team squad

England put in a poor showing at the weekend against Brazil at Wembley and one fan suggested that Dan Burn should have been included in the squad, which pundit Ally McCoist shut down.

The Brazilians came away 1-0 winners and there were a lot of questions about the Three Lions’ defence after the match.

Gareth Southgate is short of options at left-back given the injury of Luke Shaw and a caller on talkSPORT believed that including Newcastle’s Dan Burn could have helped England, but McCoist was having none of it.

“To fix the defence? No. I like those three words. Big Dan Burn. But I don’t think they are going to fix the England defence,” the pundit and commentator said.

Newcastle’s Dan Burn is not good enough for England

Although England are short at left-back, Burn is not the answer for Gareth Southgate.

The 31-year-old is a key player for Eddie Howe at Newcastle but if the Magpies boss had a proper left-back in his squad, he would likely be playing over Burn.

The defender has had a tough campaign at St James’ Park and has been dominated on the left by several players in the Premier League this season. Burn is a solid player but he is not at the levels England need him to be.