Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has attempted to clear up some recent speculation on the future of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe ahead of this summer.

The 23-year-old has not played a lot of football this season, partly due to recovering from a lengthy injury, but also partly due to the increased competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

According to Romano, as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, it could be that if Smith Rowe’s lack of playing time continues for the rest of the season, the player’s situation could change in the summer.

The Italian journalist explained that Smith Rowe had been on West Ham United’s list of transfer targets back in January, but at that point the deal didn’t materialise as the player wanted to stay, and Arteta wanted to keep him.

Still, one imagines Smith Rowe won’t wait forever, so the final games of the season could be crucial to working out if the England international decides to carry on at the Emirates Stadium or try a new challenge elsewhere.

Smith Rowe transfer: Romano explains Arsenal midfielder’s situation

“Emile Smith Rowe’s future continues to be the subject of some speculation after a lack of playing time for Arsenal this season, while we also know there was interest from West Ham United back in January,” Romano said.

“In terms of what will happen in the summer, I think a lot depends on these final two months, how much he will play and be involved…and then Arsenal will make final decision together with the player. This is not something clear yet, so let’s wait and see how the situation looks after the final stages of the season.

“As I said, Smith Rowe was on West Ham’s list in January but at that time he really wanted to stay at Arsenal, and also Mikel Arteta wanted to keep him. This was the clear decision of both parties, then let’s see if it changes for the summer, but there’s nothing concrete to report as of now.”