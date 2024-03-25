Key Tottenham star admits he has been playing for “two or three weeks” with broken bone

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has shown his commitment to the club over recent weeks as the Uruguay star has admitted to playing with a broken toe.

The 26-year-old is a key player for Spurs and has been a fan favourite since joining the club from Juventus back in 2022.

However, injuries have plagued Bentancur’s time in England and he has missed a total of 51 games since arriving to the Premier League. The majority of those were due to an ACL injury he suffered last season but the Uruguayan has picked up another setback.

According to the Spurs player, he suffered a broken toe in training ahead of starting Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on March 2 and has been playing with it ever since.

Bentancur says that he had no time to recover as the games were coming thick and fast, but the 26-year-old has admitted that it is nearly healed.

Speaking to Uruguayan media outlet Teledoce, Bentancur has explained his desperation to be available for Ange Postecoglou and that is the reason he has played through his injury.

“The truth is that now the ankle is fine, luckily the knee has recovered, nothing to speak of other than just one broken toe,” the midfielder explained about his current fitness.

“I broke the little toe of the left foot two or three weeks ago, but this one I’m still playing the same.

“I broke one of my phalanx and I would have had to stop for three or four weeks so that it could heal but it wasn’t possible.

“It was before the Crystal Palace match in London in a training session with a teammate, but it’s almost there.”

This will impress many Tottenham fans as their player seems determined to make sure they secure Champions League football for next season.

Hopefully, Bentancur can avoid more injuries for a while once he recovers fully from this broken toe as the Spurs midfielder is a joy to watch when on top form.