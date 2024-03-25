West Ham planning to pounce on Premier League club’s woes by signing star duo

Nottingham Forest are going through a tough time at present as they currently sit in the Premier League’s relegation zone and have financial fair play issues to worry about.

Forest were recently deducted four points for a breach of the Premier League’s rules on profitability and sustainability, which has put their survival in the English top flight under threat.

West Ham could look to pounce on Forest’s relegation or FFP issues this summer by signing two of their star players, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi.

These players would be great additions to the Hammers’ squad as the Englishman has shown his quality on multiple occasions this season and would be a welcomed addition to West Ham’s midfield; while the London club are in desperate need of a striker and the Nigerian-born Awoniyi would be a solid fit for David Moyes – should the Scot remain as manager.

It is expected to be a busy summer for West Ham and should the East London club sign both Nottingham Forest stars, that would be a great way to get the upcoming transfer window started.