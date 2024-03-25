Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in the potential transfer of Lille wonderkid defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the top young players in Europe in recent times with his strong performances in Ligue 1, and it seems only a matter of time before he’s poached by one of Europe’s elite.

Fabrizio Romano has previously informed us of interest from Manchester United, who have scouted the young Frenchman, but it seems Chelsea are also set to join the race for his signature.

According to AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, the Blues are now also in the conversation for Yoro, along with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yoro transfer: Can Chelsea see off big names for the defender’s signature?

On the face of it, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy for CFC to sign Yoro ahead of such strong competition, with the west Londoners suffering another highly disappointing campaign in mid-table.

While huge money has been spent on other exciting young players, and the club will hope they’re building a promising long-term project, it remains to be seen if someone like Yoro would go there while there’s no Champions League football on offer.

Man Utd might be more tempting, even if the Red Devils are also a club suffering a bit of a decline, as there is now a new ownership and structure in place that could represent the start of a new era at Old Trafford.

Yoro would surely see Real Madrid as the obvious choice, however, as Los Blancos are flying high in La Liga, and continue to look like a force in the Champions League as well.

As an added bonus, they have plenty of other top young French players on their books, so Yoro should feel right at home at the Bernabeu.