Paul Robinson has provided an explanation for the Gunners’ potential optimism on the Douglas Luiz move from Aston Villa.

According to the former England international, Villa may have to let go of the talented player like Luiz because of two issues.

Those two issues, in his opinion, are failing to qualify for the Champions League next season and the need to sell players in order to balance their books.

Arsenal have been tipped to secure the signing of Luiz

Robinson told Football Insider’s the Inside Track podcast.

“Their books are worrying. From a Villa point of view, if they don’t get Champions League football, the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz could want to leave.

“I know for a fact that Arsenal are looking at Luiz.

“If Villa were in a situation where they had to balance the books, Ramsey and Luiz bring you £100million between them at least – there’s your books balanced.

“Fans won’t want to hear that though.”

The transfer could become more difficult, though, given rumorus that Villa have put a price tag of at least £100 million on his head.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen other positions

With other positions needing attention, the Gunners cannot invest that amount of money on a midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s team is looking for a striker, first and foremost, in the summer transfer window.

The names being linked with the Gunners are Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Victor Gyokeres and others.

The Premier League leaders are looking to address their goal scoring issues in the summer with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah once again showing this season that they cannot score 25 plus goals for the team.

Nevertheless, signing Luiz would provide Arsenal strength and energy in the midfield with the Brazilian midfielder also improving his output this season. Luiz has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.