Watch: 17-year-old Endrick scores yet again for Brazil – A superstar in the making

International Football
Posted by

After netting his first ever goal for Brazil against England, Endrick has scored yet again, this time an equaliser against Spain.

It was a sweet strike from Endrick, who was fresh off the bench, at his new home, the Bernabeu, to make it Spain 2-2 Brazil.

The 17-year-old draws his nation level with an instinctive finish from the edge of the penalty area.

The Brazilian attack for the next decade could be star studded: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, and Rodrygo. What’s even more frightening is the trio will don the legendary shirt of Real Madrid.

More Stories Endrick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.