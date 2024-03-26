Watch: 17-year-old Endrick scores yet again for Brazil – A superstar in the making

After netting his first ever goal for Brazil against England, Endrick has scored yet again, this time an equaliser against Spain.

It was a sweet strike from Endrick, who was fresh off the bench, at his new home, the Bernabeu, to make it Spain 2-2 Brazil.

The 17-year-old draws his nation level with an instinctive finish from the edge of the penalty area.

??| GOAL: ENDRICK SCORES FOR BRAZIL!!!! Spain 2-2 Brazil pic.twitter.com/p3FQVmOZrM — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 26, 2024

The Brazilian attack for the next decade could be star studded: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, and Rodrygo. What’s even more frightening is the trio will don the legendary shirt of Real Madrid.