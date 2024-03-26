Regardless of the fact they win trophies this season, Manchester City are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

Under Pep Guardiola, that has been the secret recipe of success for Man City.

They keep strengthening their squad every summer and bringing new and fresh talent to the Etihad Stadium, which Guardiola efficiently merges with his existing stars.

Man City admire Paqueta and made a move last summer

One such player who Guardiola likes a lot is West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian almost joined the Premier League champions last summer.

The former Lyon player is a creative force that holds the West Ham midfield and attack together, making it quite obvious why the Man City manager wants to sign him.

After joining the Hammers at the beginning of the 22–23 season, Paqueta has participated in 74 games and contributed to 25 goals for David Moyes’ team.

While talking on talkSPORT, Darren Bent has tipped Man City to make a move for Paqueta in the summer.

“Won’t be there. He’ll be at a Champions League team next season. West Ham could be in the Champions League next season. But Man City will be in the Champions League and if they offer £80million, he’s off.”

West Ham could lose their best player for the second summer in a row after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal last year.

Man City move for Paqueta could damage West Ham’s future plans

Although the Hammers would get a handsome amount of transfer fee for the player, they will lose someone of the quality of Paqueta who would be difficult to find in the transfer market.

With Moyes’ job uncertain at the London Stadium and the possibility of losing the best players every year, Jarrod Bowen will be thinking about jumping the sinking ship soon as well.

He is one of the best players in the league as he has shown again this season and if he wants out of West Ham, the England international will not be short of buyers.