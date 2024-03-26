Exclusive: “I fully expect…” – Liverpool FC expert makes firm Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer prediction

Liverpool FC journalist Neil Jones has offered his exclusive insight into the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation as he attracts interest from Real Madrid.

The England international is one of Liverpool’s most important players, but the Reds face a slightly worrying situation at the moment as Real Madrid are closely monitoring him while no talks have yet taken place over a new deal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold could be an ideal signing for Real in the near future, and it might be one to watch for this summer if a new contract isn’t sorted out soon, as his current deal expires in 2025.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he expects new LFC directors Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to sort this out and tie Alexander-Arnold down.

Jones is aware of interest from Madrid, but has still made the firm prediction that Liverpool will be able to finalise a new deal for this important player, who he feels they would be mad to let go.

Alexander-Arnold transfer: Neil Jones’ exclusive update

“I personally think it is highly unlikely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer, but of course the longer his new contract remains unsigned, the more you start to wonder. He is due to enter his final year in June, and from the club’s perspective, that is not a situation you want to be in with regards to one of your star players,” Jones said.

“I’m not surprised to see Real Madrid linked. They are a club that makes a habit of targeting the best players in the world, and Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of those. As far as I’m aware, it’s no more than a ‘watching with interest’ situation, as opposed to bids, offers etc, but certainly the sooner Liverpool get Alexander-Arnold tied down to a new deal, the sooner those stories can be put to bed.”

He added: “At 25, Liverpool would be mad to consider selling him, and I fully expect that with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes now in place on the football administration side, a new deal will be finalised.”