Exclusive: Arsenal will make “late call” on star player ahead of Man City clash, key forward could miss out

Man City and Arsenal will go head-to-head in a huge match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and the Gunners have several injury worries heading into the clash.

The result of the match could have big ramifications on the Premier League title race and a win for Mikel Arteta’s team would not only keep them on top of the table, but it would be a huge statement within a very close title race.

The North London club were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Emirates back in October but it was this match last season that destroyed the Gunners’ title hope as Pep Guardiola’s men hammered them 4-1.

Heading into Sunday’s match, Arteta has several injury concerns and Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has provided an update on key players ahead of this weekend’s crucial game.

Arsenal will make “late call” on Bukayo Saka for Man City clash

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts has provided an update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“I do expect Bukayo Saka to be fit. From the conversations I’ve had, I do not get the impression that his withdrawal from the England squad is much to be concerned about,” the Gunners journalist said.

“The issue was described to me as a ‘slight muscle injury’, but it’s not thought to be serious. Arsenal will make a late call on Saka, but the hope right now is that he will make the trip to Manchester.”

Watts continued by saying: “Martinelli’s foot injury is far more of a concern. He was on crutches the night of the Porto game and so he is a real doubt. You would think Leandro Trossard would start if Martinelli misses out, although Gabriel Jesus is an option on the left, especially as I expect Kai Havertz to keep his place as the central striker.

“Elsewhere, Takehiro Tomiyasu should be involved in the squad, but Gabriel Magalhaes is in a similar position to Martinelli.

“It will be touch and go, but Arsenal hope he will shake off the injury that saw him withdraw from the Brazil squad. Jurrien Timber has been in full training for a while now, but the fact he didn’t get any minutes in the QPR friendly makes me think it is still early for him to be in contention for the game at the Etihad.”